THH Queer Pool Party

Splash back into the 1990s at Prahran Aquatic Centre, where Thorne Harbour Health, one of Melbourne’s most important Queer health centres, will be hosting Melbourne’s biggest and most inclusive pool parties.

Happening on Sunday January 28 and hosted by a Drag icon, all ages, genders, sexualities and identities are welcome to come and celebrate with good music from the special guest DJ and Water Polo Victoria.

For event tickets and information, visit this link.

When: January 28 | 12–4:30pm

Where: Prahran Aquatic Centre | 41 Essex Street, Prahran