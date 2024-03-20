Tom Ballard Returns To Brisbane With New Stand Up Show

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
March 20, 2024
Tom Ballard Returns To Brisbane With New Stand Up Show
Image: Image: Facebook

Gay comedian Tom Ballard is bringing his newest show, Good Point Well Made, to Brisbane.

Ballard returns once again with his poignant, personal and political comedy that will leave you in stitches.

Tom Ballard: Good Point Well Made

Tom Ballard has established himself as a unique stand up comedian in Australia.

On top of being ridiculously entertaining, Ballard brings a unique perspective to his shows and always has something important to say.

His last tour, It Is I, toured internationally to rave views,

Good Point Well Made looks to be no exception as he takes to the stage for his national tour once again.

On top of his extensive career on stage Tom Ballard has appeared in countless television programs including hosting his own program, Tonightly With Tom Ballard in 2017.

Recently he has tried his hand at acting appearing as police officer Constable Sven Alderman in the hit Prime Video series Deadloch.

He also co-hosts the weekly political podcast Serious Danger.

When: April 26 – 28

Where: Brisbane Powerhouse

Tickets: Available to purchase online 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

The Altimate.showdown Grand Finale Is Finally Here
March 20, 2024 | Michael James

The Altimate.showdown Grand Finale Is Finally Here
Brisbane Queensland News What's on
Hot White Kiss at the One Act Play Festival
March 18, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Hot White Kiss at the One Act Play Festival
Melbourne Stage What's on
Anna Piper Scott: None Of That Queer Stuff at MICF
March 18, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Anna Piper Scott: None Of That Queer Stuff at MICF
Melbourne Stage What's on
Queer Social Footscray with Laneway Learning
March 18, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Social Footscray with Laneway Learning
Melbourne Scene What's on
Queer Social Darebin with Laneway Learning
March 18, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Social Darebin with Laneway Learning
Melbourne Scene What's on
Join The Brisbane Hustlers For “Are You Smarter Than A Rugby Forward?”
March 17, 2024 | Michael James

Join The Brisbane Hustlers For “Are You Smarter Than A Rugby Forward?”
Brisbane What's on