Tom Ballard Returns To Brisbane With New Stand Up Show

Gay comedian Tom Ballard is bringing his newest show, Good Point Well Made, to Brisbane.

Ballard returns once again with his poignant, personal and political comedy that will leave you in stitches.

Tom Ballard: Good Point Well Made

Tom Ballard has established himself as a unique stand up comedian in Australia.

On top of being ridiculously entertaining, Ballard brings a unique perspective to his shows and always has something important to say.

His last tour, It Is I, toured internationally to rave views,

Good Point Well Made looks to be no exception as he takes to the stage for his national tour once again.

On top of his extensive career on stage Tom Ballard has appeared in countless television programs including hosting his own program, Tonightly With Tom Ballard in 2017.

Recently he has tried his hand at acting appearing as police officer Constable Sven Alderman in the hit Prime Video series Deadloch.

He also co-hosts the weekly political podcast Serious Danger.

When: April 26 – 28

Where: Brisbane Powerhouse

Tickets: Available to purchase online