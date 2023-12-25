Trevor Ashley: The (First Annual) Farewell Show

Alexander Driscoll
December 25, 2023
Trevor Ashley: The (First Annual) Farewell Show
Image: Supplied

Come witness this dazzling and heartfelt spectacle as Trevor Ashley bids his final farewell (for now).

Known for his musical theatre, drag and cabaret performances, and for hosting The Very Trevor Ashley Show, Trevor is one of Australia’s most iconic performers of his generation. Join fellow revellers at the Chapel Theatre for an evening of music and song to celebrate Trevor’s career. 

For more information on times and to book tickets, click this link.

When: January 27–28

 Where: Sun Chapel Off Chapel – Chapel Theatre 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran

