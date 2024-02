BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Start your week at The Beacham with Bill for trivia. Soak in the retro and bohemian decor while you test your knowledge on the most random topics. There are prizes for winners and a sneaky participation award for trying. If that’s no enough, happy hour at the pub starts from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM for you to lube up those answers.

When: Monday’s, 7pm

Where: The Beacham, 265-267 Oxford St, Darlinghurst