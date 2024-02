BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Don’t forget to slip, slop and slap and ‘Tropic like it’s hot’ at the Impy every Friday. There will be spectacular sets by Etcera Etcera, Fran Giapanni, and Space Horse at the main bar starting at 8 PM.

But the night doesn’t stop there, with Sydney’s hottest DJ spinning decks at 9 PM. For more information, visit the Imperial’s website here.

When: Friday’s from 9 PM

Where: 35 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville