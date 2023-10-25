Two Must Attend LGBT Events In Melbourne This Week

Gay Men Speed Dating

Presented by CitySwoon, this unique and in-person speed dating evening for Gay Men is back at the Ferdydurke on Tattersalls Lane.

People are asked to fill out a profile in under 5 minutes before being matched on a series of 6-8 quick-fire date rounds with compatible singles in the room. Check-In is with your phone meaning all people need to bring is that and an open mind.

The event includes two drinks – one on arrival and one at the end of dating to celebrate all the new love in the air.

It will focus on relaxed, mini-dates, selected by an algorithm live at the event, and hosted by a friendly team.

There is also the chance to talk to your mutual matches the next day on CitySwoon and even connect with other participants you don’t date on the night.

CitySwoon is the national leader in singles events and claims it has a higher success rate than both online dating and traditional speed dating. Over 95 per cent receive a mutual match and it is all about having fun in a party atmosphere.

The Ferdydurke is a loft perched in a historic 1860s gem, above a laneway in the CBD. There are cocktails at ground level in a more vibrant setting whilst upstairs is more intimate, with drinks and socilaising with friends a specialty.

Tickets can be bought here

CLOSET’s 10th annual Homo Halloween

This Friday sees the 10th annual Gay Christmas at New Guernica for an entire venue takeover.

A dress up party, there will be awards for the coveted best dressed sash on the evening. If you turn up without a dress up, you will be charged more. Be Warned.

Advertised as a night for night for homosexuals and those who love them, it is Naarm’s best dressed party.

New Guernica in Collingwood will host the day-to-night affair that welcomes the whole rainbow community and their friends. It will be held across multiple levels of the venue – both indoors and out. Friday night is expected to be chilly so huddle close.

There is also a Limited allocation of tickets will be reserved for First Nations people and people experiencing financial hardship. Please contact them directly via PM or email [email protected]

Tickets can be bought here