BY JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Immerse yourself into the sounds of Sydney with Kinselas’ Underground Sessions. From house DJs, acoustic strummers and even trumpeters, the session reflects Sydney’s diverse and ever-growing underground music scene. This night is a fantastic opportunity to support local emerging artists, as there is so much variety on offer and always something new to look forward to.

Jam out at The Underground sessions on Wednesdays 7:00 PM at the Kinselas’ basement. For more information, click here.

When: Wednesdays, 7 PM

Where: Kinselas, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst.