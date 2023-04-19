VicBears Masquerade Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Tamuz Ellazam
April 19, 2023
It’s time to wish a very happy Happy Bear-thday to VicBears!
Founded in 1996, VicBears is a “social club for down-to-earth male or male identifying individuals of all shapes, sizes and ages in Melbourne & Victoria.”
This Saturday, head down to the Laird to celebrate 23 years of community, with a FREE party! Don your favourite mask and dance the night away to DJ Sugar Plump Fairy and DJ David Virgona. Already a VicBear member? There will be drink specials just for you between 8 pm and 10 pm! Not a member? Not a problem! Dress to impress (and maybe win a prize), and enjoy raffles, BBQ and maybe even cake!
When: April 22, 2023, 6 pm-late
Where: The Laird Hotel, 149 Gipps Street, Abbotsford
Tickets: Free (all previously paid ticket holders will be refunded)
This event is for Men only, 18+, and close-toed shoes only.

