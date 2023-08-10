Wear It Purple Day 2023

Wear it Purple Day is an annual LGBTQI awareness day.

It is commemorated by wearing purple, as a show of support, on the last Friday in August.

This year, Wear It Purple Day is on August 25, 2023.

Wear it Purple was founded by Katherine Hudson and Scott Williams in 2010 after several Queer young people took their own lives following bullying and harassment.

Through advocacy and education, Wear It Purple creates opportunities, promotes awareness, and provides resources and support to young LGBTQI people.

For more information visit wearitpurple.org

August 25, 2023

