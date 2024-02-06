What Do Queer People And A Sci-Fi Cult Classic Have In Common? This Art Exhibition Has The Answer

Monsters, body horror, and the process of self-creation are all themes on display in Smith + Gertrude Gallery’s newest exhibition The Frankenstein Show.

Inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic novel, curators CJ Starc and ZJ Sydney wanted to create a community-minded exhibition that explored the intimate and arduous process of self-discovery as a trans or Queer person.

“We really wanted to do something that was about that horror of making yourself as a trans person, and then as Queer artists, the horror of making art,” Sydney said.

“It’s about both being Dr. Frankenstein and Frankenstein’s monster all rolled up into one.”

With a showing of 29 Queer and trans artists, Starc said he hoped trans people would feel “seen and understood”.

Queer Creations

Among the lineup is self-proclaimed ‘fat queer artist’ FOOT, who comments on the absence of fat people in award shows within their self-portrait Who the hell are Oscar and Tony, and why are they always thin?.

The image depicts FOOT posing statuesque, draped in a shimmering gold ensemble.

“I went home, found every piece of gold fabric I could find, and I sort of turned myself into a trophy,” they said.

“My work is all about asking a question, asking people to join me in my kind of deluded reality, where things are a little bit more liberated, things are a little bit more interesting, and a little bit more colorful.”

Artist and screenprinter Emme Southey hopes to inspire Queer rage and self exploration in their collage creation GENDER FUCK:FUCK GENDER.

“A lot of it was dual tone printing of images of myself, that my partner took of me in more fem outfits which is just not really me. So it was me kind of trying to break outside of my box,” they said.

Artwork in the toilet

The show’s curators also have featured artworks, with Starc exhibiting a suit blazer embellished with threaded body hair, embroidered top surgery scars, and period stains, entitled Frankenstein’s tboy.

“I thought about how suiting is a point of gender euphoria for so many people, especially for trans masculine people and butch lesbians,” he said.

Gazing upon unsuspecting patrons in the gender-neutral bathroom upstairs, Sydney’s portrait of Richard depicts a nude model donning a rainbow strap-on penis.

“I love to put a nude work in the toilet because then you’re both in a vulnerable position. And you sort of have to look at each other,” they said.

Does it get much Queerer than that?

The Frankenstein Show will be exhibiting at Smith + Gertrude gallery in Fitzroy until Feb 12, including during the Midsumma Pride Street Party.