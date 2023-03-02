WorldPride Pride March After Party: What’s On In Queer Sydney

It’s almost the end of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride and as sad as it always is, we at the Star Observer hope everyone had a great time and enjoyed themselves.

As always, we’ve curated some fun events that are happening around the city. Here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Pride March After Party

To help finish off Sydney WorldPride 2023 with a bang, over 50,000 people will be marching across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge. Those participating (including one of our editors!) are marching for global equality, awareness, and the rights of the LGBTQI+ community.

If after you’re done marching the 4km walk and still itching for something to do, then The Glenmore has got you covered with a Rooftop After Party.

There’ll be dancing, DJs spinning some tunes, and drink specials happening straight after the march.

Advertisements

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 12 pm

Where: The Glenmore, 96 Cumberland Street, The Rocks

Price: Free