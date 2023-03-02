WorldPride Pride March After Party: What’s On In Queer Sydney

WorldPride Pride March After Party: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Sydney What's on WorldPride 2023
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
March 2, 2023

It’s almost the end of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride and as sad as it always is, we at the Star Observer hope everyone had a great time and enjoyed themselves.

As always, we’ve curated some fun events that are happening around the city. Here’s what’s on in queer Sydney:

Pride March After Party

To help finish off Sydney WorldPride 2023 with a bang, over 50,000 people will be marching across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge. Those participating (including one of our editors!) are marching for global equality, awareness, and the rights of the LGBTQI+ community.

If after you’re done marching the 4km walk and still itching for something to do, then The Glenmore has got you covered with a Rooftop After Party.

There’ll be dancing, DJs spinning some tunes, and drink specials happening straight after the march.

Advertisements

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 12 pm

Where: The Glenmore, 96 Cumberland Street, The Rocks

Price: Free

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

related articles

ChillOut Festival Announces Rainbow-Studded Musical Line-up 
March 1, 2023 | Contributor

ChillOut Festival Announces Rainbow-Studded Musical Line-up 
Arts & Entertainment Scene Events What's on
Bondi Beach Party
February 27, 2023 | Lauren Frost

Bondi Beach Party
Arts & Entertainment Scene Events Sydney What's on WorldPride 2023
Rainbow Republic – WorldPride Closing Concert
February 27, 2023 | Lauren Frost

Rainbow Republic – WorldPride Closing Concert
Arts & Entertainment Scene Events Sydney What's on WorldPride 2023