What’s On: Lesbian Love Stories

Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Alexander Driscoll
December 31, 2023
What’s On: Lesbian Love Stories
Image: Supplied

Having sold out shows across the country, your favourite girls are dragging themselves back down for Melbourne for Midsumma Festival!

Featuring stories of lady love from across the world, their stories are anonymously re-imagined through prose, song and speech, giving entertaining, endearing, and eye-opening looks into the lesbian experience.

Buckle in, because this show promises a load of laughs, rawness, and a few awkward moments. 

Tickets and additional information can be found here!

When: January 27–28 | Sat 7pm, Sun 2pm & 6pm

Where: Chapel Off Chapel – The Loft, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Queer Comedy Gala Melbourne
December 31, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Queer Comedy Gala Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Magic Men of Summer Risqué Revue
December 30, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Magic Men of Summer Risqué Revue
Melbourne What's on
Dean Arcuri is Out of this World
December 30, 2023 | Alexander Driscoll

Dean Arcuri is Out of this World
Melbourne Stage What's on
JUNIPERO: The Stomping Ground 
December 29, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

JUNIPERO: The Stomping Ground 
Scene Sydney What's on
Camp Culture
December 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Camp Culture
Stage Sydney What's on
Smashed: The Nightcap 
December 28, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Smashed: The Nightcap 
Stage Sydney What's on