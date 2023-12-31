What’s On: Lesbian Love Stories

Having sold out shows across the country, your favourite girls are dragging themselves back down for Melbourne for Midsumma Festival!

Featuring stories of lady love from across the world, their stories are anonymously re-imagined through prose, song and speech, giving entertaining, endearing, and eye-opening looks into the lesbian experience.

Buckle in, because this show promises a load of laughs, rawness, and a few awkward moments.

Tickets and additional information can be found here!

When: January 27–28 | Sat 7pm, Sun 2pm & 6pm

Where: Chapel Off Chapel – The Loft, 12 Little Chapel Street, Prahran