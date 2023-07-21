Winter Pride Festival 2023 

New Zealand’s Winter Pride Festival is approaching.

Winter Pride is the largest Winter Pride Festival in the Southern Hemisphere, as well as one of the largest snow pride events in the world.

Taking place in beautiful and scenic Queenstown, New Zealand, what more can you ask for?

Over 50 On-Mountain And Off-Mountain Queer Parties And Events

The festival consists of over 50 on-mountain and off-mountain Queer parties and events over the course of 10 days.

Enjoy on-mountain events, including the Festival Opening Day, Pride Colour Run, Pride Night Ski, Onesie Day, the Pride Ski Flag Parade, and more.

Or if skiing and snowboarding aren’t your thing, you can have just as much fun off-mountain.

Some off-mountain events include the MSM Underwear Party, the Kickstart Opening Party, the Propaganda Snowball, the Pride Dinner, Leather & Lace, and more.

For more information visit their website, winterpride.co.nz

When: August 25 – September 3

Where: Queenstown, New Zealand