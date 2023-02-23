Women In Film Festival, Cabaret & Beers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Keep it hot and stormy this weekend in Melbourne with dancing, comedy, drag and (most importantly) GLITTER!

Glitter Party

MOTHER, is a weekly night created by queer women, for the queer community and allies. Bringing the sparkle and the glitz with a free glitter makeup artist and $7 basics before 10.30 pm!

Where: Attik, 255 Chapel Street, Prahran

When: Friday 24th February, 9 pm-3 am

Tickets: $20

Queer Cabaret

First launched in 2019, Queer Cabaret comes to the Motley Bauhaus in 2023 to celebrate the sheer talent in our community. A dazzling line-up of LGBTQI performers from the worlds of sketch comedy, music, stand-up, drag and burlesque, hosted by event founder, the unstoppable Lucy Best

This month’s performers include drag artists Kaala Moxy and Adore Handel, and comedians Han Arbuthnott, Sharyn Booth, Michele da Costa and Jacci Pillar.



Where: The Motley Bauhaus 118 Elgin St, Carlton

When: Friday, February 24, 7.30 pm

Tickets: $15-$20

Pride’s Massive Mardi Gras Party

Missed out on a flight to Sydney this weekend? It doesn’t matter, the party is in the heart (and Pride) of Footscray! Celebrate in local style with coverage of the parade from 7.30 pm, $17 cocktails between 7-9 pm, Drag from fabulous hostess Xena Ghost, and guest shows from around 10.30 pm by Annie Social, Sam T and Winter Greene. After the parade, dance ‘til 3am alongside two of Melbourne’s hottest dancers – Andrew and Amy, to the sounds of the incredible DJ Blazyn.

When: Saturday, February 25, 7 pm, shows from 10.30 pm

Where: Pride of Footscray, Level 1 86-88 Hopkins Street, Footscray

Tickets: Free Entry

Melbourne Women in Film Festival

Partied a little too hard over Midsumma? Sit back, relax and enjoy a medley of storytelling from women and gender-diverse practitioners in the Australian screen industry. The festival features a mix of feature and short films, with Saturday’s Next Gen Shorts and Sunday’s Freshly Squeezed Shorts both screening short films from up-and-coming talent, including stunning works about queer love, community, family and performance in Finding the Lighthouse, Through Fault and Sparkles

When: Until February 27, 2023

Where: Cinema 2, ACMI, Federation Square, Flinders St, Melbourne

Tickets: $12-$18

Beers for Queers

A one-stop shop for Queer joy, Beers for Queers returns this month with an incredible line-up of dancers, comedians, divine DJs and delicious comedy-dance hybrid artists.

With a packed schedule keeping the night rolling, from the Gay Stuff Markets Popup from 5 pm-9 pm to the performances at 8.30, 9.30 and 10.30 pm from Mel and Sam, Maggie Madfox, Ugliest Hottie and The Real Hot Bitches. Resident DJ OMG Becky! brings the filthiest bangers, and flirty tracks from ‘Queen of the Queer dancefloor m00ncup will keep you on the dancefloor ‘til 1 am!

When: Saturday 25th February, 5 pm – 1 am

Where: The Fox Hotel, 351 Wellington St, Collingwood

Tickets: Free Entry