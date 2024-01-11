YUMMY: Joy Machine

Alexander Driscoll
January 11, 2024
Image: Supplied

From humble beginnings as an underground variety show, to selling-out shows in London’s West End and five-star reviews in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, YUMMY has taken the world of drag cabaret by storm.

A truly outrageous show packed with world-class performers and entertainment, the Australian Arts Review described it as “something undeniable”. If you want to see what all this fuss is about, be sure to catch this truly one-of-a-kind show. 

For tickets and additional information, click here. 

When: February 3 | 7pm

Where: Bowery Theatre 33 Princess Street, St Albans

