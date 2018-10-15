—

Australia will once again compete in next year’s Eurovision 2019, but with a twist: our representative next year will be (partly) decided by the public.

SBS has announced a national televised competition will take place in February 2019 to select the song and artist representing Australia in Tel Aviv.

Eurovision – Australia Decides will take place on the Gold Coast and air on Saturday February 9.

SBS has called on songwriters around Australia to submit an original composition as part of the selection process via sbs.com.au/eurovision.

Entries will remain open until Sunday November 4, with selected songs shortlisted later in the year and paired with some of Australia’s most recognised artists.

Then it will be up to the Australian public (and a Jury) to decide Australia’s act to take the stage at the 64th Eurovision Song Contest to compete for Eurovision glory.

Jessica Mauboy was last year’s representative, placing an undeserved 20th out of 26 finalists.

“I can’t wait to be part of the first ever Eurovision selection show in the Southern Hemisphere and find the next Aussie classic, up there with the likes of Farnsy’s ‘You’re the Voice’, Braithwaite’s ‘The Horses’ or my personal favourite, the seminal debut single from Bardot, ‘Poison’,” Eurovision co-host Joel Creasey said.

“It’s over to you Australia – let’s give Europe our best!”

“SBS has been the Australian home of the Eurovision Song Contest for 35 years and 2019 will mark Australia’s fifth year of competing in the event,” said SBS Managing Director James Taylor.

“As our country’s passion for Eurovision continues to grow, we are inundated by fans wanting to have their say in choosing who represents Australia on the world’s biggest stage.”

Australia signed on to host an Asia Pacific version of Eurovision in 2016, with many thinking 2018 would mark the event’s inaugural year, however the contest has yet to come to fruition.

Who would you like to see representing Australia at Eurovision 2019?