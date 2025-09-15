‘Burlesque with Evana De Lune’ Is More Than Glitz And Glamour

Evana De Lune is no stranger to making magic.

The performer and producer has been dancing since she was three years old, discovering burlesque when an old girlfriend took her to a class. She’s gone on to tour and teach around the world, winning best burlesque performer in the country in the Australian Adult Industry Choice Awards, and currently produces shows at Le Bar Supper Club in Melbourne.

This month, her show Burlesque with Evana De Lune is making its debut at the Sydney Fringe Festival, with what she says are “some of the most iconic burlesque influences of the modern age”.

The variety style show sees Evana’s usual bold theatrical performance on show, blending glamour with humour and storytelling, alongside international acts Jessabelle Thunder and Tito Bonito.

“Everyone gets to be themselves, to take their own independence with what kind of performances they want to bring to the stage,” she says. “I love giving the platform to every little thing that everybody wants to do, and I pretty much just trust them to do whatever they feel like.”

Of course, when it comes to Jessabelle and Tito, it’s easy to be confident that they’ll deliver a spectacular show.

Both based in Los Angeles, Jessabelle is this year’s Miss Exotic World and Reigning Queen of Burlesque, celebrated for her magnetic stage presence, high-voltage glamour, and deeply empowering performances. Meanwhile, Tito, dubbed the The Cuban Missile Crisis of Burlesque, is an award-winning performer, choreographer, and MC, and has ranked among 21st Century Burlesque’s Top 50 Most Influential Industry Figures every year since 2018, taking out #7 in 2020.

The trio have worked together before, Jessabelle and Tito flying down to Melbourne, where Evana is based, to debut their act together last year.

“Our last show we got into with basically no rehearsal,” says De Lune. “It just worked.”

“The most successful ones are DIY productions,” Bonito agrees. “There’s not really too many grand scale productions going on.”

For all three performers, it’s clear that burlesque is incredibly personal.

“I think if it wasn’t for me being into burlesque, I don’t know who I would be,” Jessabelle says. It’s a safe space… it’ll make you discover more about yourself.”During our discussion, the idea of burlesque as a sort of sanctuary keeps arising, especially as it relates to women and queer people.

“It’s about unlearning shame and being able to embrace and be proud of who you are, rather than hiding from what you think you should be,” says Tito.

“Especially as a man on stage, as a person that identifies on stage in my masculinity, every art, every act that I’ve ever done has had either politics linked to where I come from, or what’s currently happening in our country.”

Burlesque is undeniably entering a sort of renaissance, with performers across the world reimagining the timeless artform for new audiences, linked inextricably with the politics of the modern world. With roots in protest, satire, and gender play dating back to the 17th century, it’s impossible for it to remain uninfluenced as conservatism becomes more mainstream.

“Politically, it feels like the world is burning all the time. But I feel like that’s, you know, where a lot of Burlesque came from,” says Jessabelle.

“Even though my acts are not overtly in your face, just by me being a Black woman on the stage, taking off my clothes and taking up space, that is, you know, a statement in itself to the world.

“I just hope that with this resurgence, people will start to see more of that aspect of it too… It’s fine if they jump in and they’re like, I just want to be glittery and sparkly, that’s fine. But I hope they’ll see the depth of it all as well, which will, I think, continue to let it continue to survive.”

It’s this sense of power, the ability to stand strong in your own self expression that the performers want audiences to leave their show with.

“I want them to feel seen,” says Evana. “I produce because I want to see my friends shine on stage. I want audiences to see people that I think deserve the spotlight, and so I hope that they take away inspiration.”

Jessabelle agrees.

“Whether they decide to join burlesque or not, I want them to join in and have fun, but I want them to see themselves represented in some aspect, and move about the world in a hopefully joyful kind way.”

Burlesque with Evana De Lune runs from Tuesday 16 to Sunday 21 September at The Vault (The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park)