Elton John Scares Fans With Surprising Hospital Photo

Music icon Elton John has given some of his fans a quite a shock when they opened Instagram this weekend.

The star posted an image on his social media that showed him in a hospital bed complete with a neck brace and casts on his legs, covered in sequins.

However things were not as they seemed, Elton was perfectly fine.

Elton John part of Spinal Tap sequel

Elton John fans were not quite expecting to see the star in quite a vulnerable state when they logged online this weekend.

When they spotted the confronting image many were quick to react before they had the chance to read the caption.

“Rocked too hard… ended up in a cast! Backstage with Spinal Tap” he wrote on the post before continuing.

“The new film, Spinal Tap II, and album are out today, featuring me on ‘Listen To The Flower People’ and ‘Stonehenge’. Thanks for having me be a part of it!”

The cheeky promo for the new film was clever, but gave his fans quite the scare.

“YOU SCARED ME” wrote singer Charlie Puth on the post.

“YOU SCARED ME TOO!” chimed in actor Ryan Phillippe.

Whether she realised the joke or not model Linda Evangelista replied that she was “sending love” to the star.

Thankfully it was all part of the marketing for sequel to the hit 1984 mockumentary film This Is Spinal Tap.

At the time of its release Roger Ebert deemed it “one of the funniest, most intelligent, most original films of the year” and now forty one years later the film is getting a long awaited sequel.

The sequel will see the four stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer return in their roles as members of the band Spinal Tap once again.

It will also see many famous faces appearing including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Fran Drescher, Trisha Yearwood and many more.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues has been released in American cinemas now and is due for release in Australia on September 25.