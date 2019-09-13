—

Australia, pour yourself a cup of ambition. Country music sensation, Dolly Parton has announced that the smash-hit West End musical, 9 to 5 The Musical will have its Australian premiere in 2020.

Set to debut at the Sydney Lyric Theatre on April, 9 to 5 The Musical features an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-nominated score by the Dolly Parton herself, including her much-loved hit song, 9 to 5.

Tickets will go on sale today, Friday 13 November.

The musical, which opened at London’s Savoy Theatre in January this year, exceeded all audience expectations and has been extended so many times that it is now selling for an open-ended run.

In a press release for the musical, Parton said the UK’s phenomenal response inspired her to bring the show down-under and that Aussie audience members are in for a treat.

“I am beyond excited to be bringing this show to Australia,” Parton said.

“The response from the UK to 9 to 5 The Musical has been incredible. The overwhelmingly positive fan reaction to this universal story tickles every rhinestone on my body! I can’t wait for more people throughout Australia to have a good ole singalong, and the time of your life.”

The West End version of the musical was praised by critics, with The Telegraph calling it “a warm-hearted, feminist rallying cry for a pink-collar revolution”, and The Sun proclaiming: “This is one 9 to 5 you’ll want to do again and again and again.”

The Daily Mirror said it was “packed with laughs as big as Dolly’s personality.”

9 to 5 The Musical tells the story of Violet, Judy and Doralee, three office work-mates pushed to breaking-point by their misogynistic and narcissistic boss. In trying to turn the tables through kidnapping, these ladies walk a thin balance between reforming their office and ending up unemployed, especially when the CEO pays an unexpected visit.

Dolly, who is the most honoured female country performer of all time, received a Tony nomination and a Grammy nod for the original music she composed for the show’s 2009 Broadway run.

A proud gay icon, Parton uses her musical talents and larger-than-life voice to pursue justice for those who can’t sing as loudly. 9 to 5 The Musical not only pays homage to a timeless feminist narrative but also pays homage to those who have fought to be themselves.

Parton has touched on these notions previously, telling The Guardian in a 2016 interview that she feels “more like a family member or an aunt or an older sister or a friend” to her LGBT and feminist following.

“I’ve fought for the right to be myself, so that is one of the reasons that the gays and lesbians relate to me. They know that I appreciate everybody for who they are. We are who we are, so why can’t we be allowed to be that?”

The Australian production of 9 to 5 The Musical is being produced by John Frost, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions.

Tickets will go on sale at 4pm this afternoon (Friday 13 September) at ticketmaster.com.au.