A still from the music video for "Faith" by Galantis and Dolly Parton, featuring Mr Probz.

Country music star and gay icon Dolly Parton has surprised the music world with a thumping new dance single.

Dolly, 73, has released Faith, a cover of John Hiatt’s 1987 song Have A Little Faith In Me, in collaboration with Swedish dance duo Galantis.

The song, which also features Dutch singer/songwriter Mr Probz, is accompanied by a music video in which Dolly leads a dance celebration with Galanis members Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw, and a cast of extras.

Dolly, who plays a bus driver in the camp clip, first spoke of the collaboration earlier this month while celebrating 50 years as a member of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, the weekly American country music stage concert which has been running since 1925.

“This world is just so dark and ugly and awful … so I’m going to make it my business to try to do songs that are more uplifting,” Dolly said at the time, according to Billboard magazine.

“I’m going to … do better, and have a little more love, a little more light,” she said.

The single comes as Australian Dolly fans clamour for tickets to 9 to 5 The Musical, which premieres at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre in April.

Produced in Australia by John Frost, Suzanne Jones and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, the Australian version follows the London opening of the smash hit musical at the West End’s Savoy Theatre in January.

After initially opening for a 16 week season, it has been extended multiple times and is now selling for an open-ended run.

The lead female cast for the Australian production will be announced on 10 November, a publicist for the production told the Star Observer.

Faith by Galantis and Dolly Parton featuring Mr Probz is available to stream and buy.

9 to 5 The Musical opens at the Lyric Theatre, Sydney in April 2020. Visit 9to5themusical.com.au/tickets/sydney/ for tickets and further details.