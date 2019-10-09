—

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue has announced details of a new live album and DVD plus an expanded edition of her greatest hits collection, Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection.

The gay icon will release the Golden: Live in Concert album on December 6, which will feature two CDs and a DVD chronicling her recent Golden Tour, including an extra bonus feature called We Are Golden, according to the UK’s Official Charts website.

The Golden Tour consisted of fourteen arena shows across the UK and Ireland in 2018, as well as a further 19 shows across Europe and Australia, before ending in Queensland in March this year.

It came on the back of Kylie’s hugely successful Golden album, which debuted at #1 in Australia and the UK, #2 in Ireland, #3 in Germany and Top 10 in Austria, Belgium (Flanders), the Czech Republic, Hungary, Spain, Switzerland, and the Japanese international albums chart.

Kylie will also release a special edition 3CD repackage of Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection on 22 November, which will feature 50 singles plus a party megamix.

The news comes as Kylie was spotted in Sydney re-enacting the music video for her hit single Slow, which reached #1 in Australia and the UK in 2003.

The 51-year-old superstar was spotted on Sunday at Coogee Beach, rolling on a towel in a tight blue dress, similar to the one she wore in the 2003 clip.

Kylie—known for hits such as All The Lovers, Can’t Get You Out of My Head and Confide In Me—wore black vintage-style sunglasses, leading to rumours that the recreation of the Slow video is a commercial for Specsavers, the optical retail chain with which she has previously worked on commercial endorsements.

Kylie’s return to Australia from her London base comes after she was named the GQ Icon of the Year, at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on 3 September.

The singer is now with her boyfriend Paul Solomons, who is British GQ’s creative director.

After winning her Icon of The Year award Kylie spoke with reporters about her future and admitted that she has no plans for the future, although she does enjoy taking a “peek” at upcoming opportunities every now and then.

“I never really plan, there’s no ﬁve [or] ten-year master strategy but I always think, ‘I wonder what’s ’round the corner? Maybe I’ll just take a peek,'” she said.