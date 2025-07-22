Mark Trevorrow (aka Bob Downe) Is Back With A Stunning Cabaret Show on Oxford Street

After a sold-out national tour of Old Friends Sing Sondheim, and fresh off Choose Bob! 40 Ridiculous Years of Bob Downe — which wowed crowds at the Brisbane, Melbourne, and Perth Comedy Festivals and sold out the Enmore Theatre — Australian comedy legend Mark Trevorrow (aka Bob Downe), Rupert Noffs, and ARIA Award-winning music director Bev Kennedy are reuniting this August to bring something more personal, more intimate, and more musical than ever to Oxford Street.

Old Friends Sing Sundays is a brand-new cabaret experience coming to Ginger’s at The Oxford Hotel in Darlinghurst for three special Sunday nights only — August 3, 10 & 17. With the dream trio and the iconic Oxford Hotel, what better way to shoo off the Sunday scaries?

Right above the iconic Oxford Hotel on Taylor Square, Ginger’s is one of Sydney’s last purpose-built cabaret rooms. They offer a full dinner menu, table service, and a space where live performance, laughter, and connection are front and centre once again.

“Last time it was bangers and merch in Choose Bob — now it’s bangers and mash and a show,” says Trevorrow.

“Ginger’s is the real deal. You get fed, you get a cocktail, and you get entertained. What more could you want?”

The trio will deliver an eclectic mix of pop, show tunes, torch songs, and jazz standards — complete with funny and forward banter, unexpected duets, and a full act dedicated to the music of Kander & Ebb, including rarely heard gems from the original Cabaret that never made it into the film.

As Kander & Ebb said best: “Right this way — your table’s waiting.”

‘It’s so good to be back performing on Oxford Street’

Rupert Noffs spoke to Star Observer about the importance of connection and community, which is fostered in local live music and LGBTQIA+ venues.

“It’s so good to be back performing on Oxford Street — and in a proper cabaret room,” says Noffs.

“Sydney has lost so many live music venues over the years. While we have incredible musicals in town, there are few spaces where you can sit down, have dinner, and experience live voices telling real stories. That’s what this show is about — reconnecting, celebrating, and singing out.”

Noffs shares the beauty of being able to perform with queer comedy icon Mark Trevorrow, reflecting on how it creates a unique and beautiful environment on the stage.

“Sharing the stage with Mark — on the Choose Bob tour and now Sing Cabaret — is an honour,” he adds.

“I grew up watching him. Now I get to collaborate with him. It’s a joy, and I think the audience can feel that.”

Get all the details and buy tickets for Old Friends Sing Sundays here.