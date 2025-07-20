Spankie Jackzon Is Selling Her Drag Race Sceptre To Fund A New Community Arts Project

The iconic Drag Race Down Under season two winner Spankie Jackzon is launching a brand new community arts project and is making a huge sacrifice to fund it.

Spankie spoke to The Star Observer about her plans for The Jackzon Effect and the tough choice to part with her Drag Race history.

Spankie Jackzon to launch the Jackzon Effect

Winning Drag Race Down Under season two was a dream come true for Spankie Jackzon, now three years on Spankie is looking towards her next project and it’s all about bringing her community together.

Now back in her home of Palmerston North Spankie is building The Jackzon Effect, a sanctuary for performers to grow and develop together.

“It’s a creative sanctuary Im opening in Palmerston North, it will be my home, part time studio, part community hub, and all heart!” she says.

“It’s where drag, dance, community and joy, collide. From Dance fitness classes to workshops, live events to artist showcases, it’s a space for people to feel seen, celebrated, and fabulous!”

After a false start with plans for America Spankie needed to find her direction again and wanted to build something special to give back to the community.

“Truthfully, I was feeling lost” she confessed.

“America didn’t work out the way I’d hoped due to visa issues and I found myself questioning what was next.”

“I realised I needed to build something not just physically, but emotionally and create something from the ground up that filled my cup and helped others. Especially in the world today. It is my way of giving back to the community that shaped me, while also building something sustainable for my professional future. I can’t be on my knees forever!”

“I want this space to be a launchpad. A place where artists can display their work without fees, performers can test new ideas, and we can film podcasts, shows, and wild new content for my viewers and theirs.”

“But right now, we’re starting small, with morning dance fitness, 6-week drag courses, classes that keep the lights on.”

“The big dreams are in motion and they’re growing fast. But one heel at a time..and it better be a 6 inch…” she says.

But does this mean Spankie Jackzon is hanging up the heels on her drag career?

Absolutely not, “Think of it as a sister stream” she says of the project.

“Touring and TV is Spankie the muthertucker; this is Blair the Builder, and event producer, The Jackzon Effect gives me purpose outside the spotlight, and room to help others shine too.”

“It’s never too late to build something new or to back yourself fully. Whether they come for a class, a show, or just a safe space to breathe, I want people to step inside my world and leave feeling lighter and a little more powerful than when they walked in! That’s The Jackzon Effect.”

“It represents one of the most powerful moments in my life”

Starting a project like this doesn’t come cheap and Spankie is prepared to give up one of her most treasured prizes to do so.

Spankie announced on social media last week that she had made the decision to sell the sceptre she won as part of her prize for winning Drag Race, while she’ll be keeping her crown, the septre is up for grabs to the highest bidder.

“Parting with my RuPaul’s Drag Race winner’s sceptre isn’t something I ever imagined” she said.

“It represents one of the most powerful moments in my life not just a win on a TV show, but the triumph of a small-town kid who refused to give up.”

“But now, it’s time for it to help build something even bigger.”

Spankie plans to use the funds from the sale to help get The Jackzon Effect off the ground and she already has plenty of interest.

“I’m selling it to fund the transformation of an old mechanic’s workshop into The Jackzon Effect.”

“It’s my way of turning that symbol of personal victory into a platform for shared empowerment. To remind every person who walks through the door that they are worthy, talented, and capable of being their own kind of winner.”

And if it doesn’t sell? Spankie plans to make sure this deeply personal part of her journey has a safe home as a reminder of her achievements.

“Private bids have reached $6,000 I have approached Te Papa the national museum of nz to see if they would acquire it and the local museum Te Manawa as well.”

“If it doesn’t sell, I’ll take it to public auction. My goal is $10,000 because every dollar goes toward building this dream. I don’t want it to lose its history.”

“I’d ideally like it to stay in NZ to inspire others in small towns to dream big and to live on as part of my legacy. And everything I am yet to achieve. But we will see when the dollars land!”

While Spankie continues to build her dream with The Jackzon Effect she still be lighting up stages everywhere with her trademark style.

Anyone wishing to follow project can do so via the link here or follow The Jackzon Effect on Instagram.