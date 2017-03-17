—

The Noosa Rainbow River Festival is set to take over the coast this weekend, with a massive program of entertainment and celebration.

Running Friday March 17 to Sunday March 19, the festival is a huge celebration of LGBTI culture for the Sunshine Coast.

The annual all-inclusive party celebrates diversity in the beautiful Queensland beach neighbourhood of Noosa.

Friday night kicks off the festivities with welcome cocktails and drag bingo featuring coast favourite Melony Brests.

A highlight of the weekend, the Rainbow River Festival Extravaganza party will rock Noosa on Saturday night.

The party will bring together talented performers, including Sunshine Coast duo Gambler and the Angela Toohey Trio. Local drag divas The Powderpuff Girls will be joined by the fabulous dancers from Fierce Studios and a special guest DJ.

Wind down on Sunday with a riverside picnic, Pink Flamingos parade and farewell drinks.

The festival includes free and ticketed events. Check the festival’s Facebook page for more details and booking.