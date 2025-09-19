Monét X Change Gets Engaged To Long Term Partner

Image: Monet X Change/Instagram

Wedded bliss is on the horizon for Monét X Change, with the Drag Race alum sharing over the week that she’s now engaged.

The All Stars winner made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, September 17, posting a photo of herself pecking fiancé Andy Short on the check, with her left hand on his chest, showing off her new bling.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monét X Change™ (@monetxchange)

More photos show the couple in what appears to be a studio, surrounded by tall sunflowers, which is where Short presumably popped the big question.

As always, her Drag Race sisters flooded Monét’s comments with support, with Bianca Del Rio writing “PRENUP!!!! PRENUP! PRENUPTIAL AGREEMENT!” while Trixie Mattel tried to shoot her shot with a “Can I be the third?” before the couple were legally locked in. Meanwhile, Bob The Drag Queen, Monét’s close friend and Sibling Rivalry co-host said, “Wait what?!?!?!?”

In his own announcement post, Short, a personal trainer, wrote “my sweetie”, and thanked his friends for helping set the surprise up.

“Oh and to my new fiancé agreeing to this,” he added.

She’s a reality queen!

2025 has proved to be a big year for Monét X Change, who shared in June that she’s been cast in the fourth season of The Traitors US, which filmed in Scotland over the summer.

Clearly making the reality TV rounds, Monét will also be part of a Survivor spin-off, Survivor Influencer Experience alongside seven other online personalities including Karl Jacobs, Hannah Kosh, Tommy Scibelli, Alyssa Amoroso, Sean Klitzner, Davis Burleson, and Phaith Montoya.

Filmed in Fiji over 36 hours, the show sees the influencers give some Survivor staples a go, such as building a homebase, lighting a fire, and naturally, taking part in an an immunity challenge.

The first episode was released earlier today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monét X Change™ (@monetxchange)

