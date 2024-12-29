OUT on TOP Summer Pool Club: New Year’s Day Edition

Brisbane Entertainment What's on
Michael James
December 29, 2024
Image: Facebook

Kick off 2025 in ultimate style at the OUT on TOP Summer Pool Club: New Year’s Day Edition!

After a hard night of partying to celebrate the end of 2024 there’s nothing as good as a follow up celebration to help recover.

Dive into the new year with an unforgettable rooftop pool party at Lina Rooftop, the perfect place to start your year with sun, music, and an incredible crowd.

It wouldn’t be an OUT on TOP event without some incredible talent, don’t miss special guest Vybe from Drag Race Down Under as she joins local stars of the hit series, Freya Armani, Mandy Moobs, joined by lifeguard Dilybags.
Music provided by JOELBY [SYD], JIMMY FADE [NZ], Davide DC Raul and Ney.  + VYBE [Drag Race Down Under] to kick off the party from midday by the pool.

When: January 1, 12pm

Where: Lina Rooftop Bar, 74/80 Tribune St, South Brisbane
Tickets: Available online and at the door. 

