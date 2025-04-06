JoJo Siwa And Iconic Drag Race Winner Set To Enter Celebrity Big Brother House

Pop star JoJo Siwa is set to make an appearance on the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Siwa is also set to be joined by some iconic Drag Race royalty in the house as well.

The pair join a list of eleven other celebrities who are set to compete on the upcoming season that launches this week.

JoJo Siwa and Danny Beard to enter the Big Brother house

JoJo Siwa is certainly no stranger to reality TV and her latest appearance is set to boost her profile.

Siwa found fame originally on the hit show Dance Moms and has seen her profile soar ever since.

Now an international pop star JoJo Siwa has also competed on Dancing With The Stars and The Masked Singer as well as recently judging So You Think You Can Dance.

The rumoured cast list for Celebrity Big Brother UK dropped this week with Siwa’s name at the top of the list of celebrities tipped to appear on the show.

Apparently joining Siwa on the program will be Drag Race Royalty, Danny Beard.

Beard won the fourth season of Drag Race UK and is also rumoured to be joining the cast.

Danny Beard won’t be the first Drag Queen to join the program however.

Courtney Act made headlines in 2018 with her wardrobe malfunction when she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

However the attention ultimately worked out in her favour with Act walking away as the winner of the 21st season.

The 24th season is set to launch this week as JoJo Siwa and Danny Beard prepare to enter the house.

Their appearance on the program is definitely set to bolster their profiles as many who have competed on the program before, including Michelle Visage, have seen a surge in their popularity following the show.

See below for the full rumoured cast list of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Mickey Rourke – Hollywood actor

Chesney Hawkes – 90s pop star

Trisha Goddard – TV personality

Donna Preston – Actress, comedian & writer

Jojo Siwa – Pop Singer

Chris Hughes – Love Island star

Patsy Palmer – Eastenders actress

Jack P. Shepherd – Coronation Street actor

Daley Thompson – Former Olympian

Ella Rae Wise – TOWIE star

Angellica Bell – TV and radio presenter

Michael Fabricant – Former Conservative politician

Danny Beard – Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner