Panti Bliss Returns To Aussie Stages with Critically Acclaimed Show ‘If These Wigs Could Talk’

Dust off your sequins and prepare to be dazzled, because the inimitable Panti Bliss is gracing Australia with her presence once again!

The ‘Queen of Ireland’ herself is down under with her critically acclaimed show, If These Wigs Could Talk, and this is one glittering spectacle you do not want to miss.

For those who may have been living under an unfabulous rock, Panti Bliss—aka Rory O’Neill—is far more than just a drag queen. She’s an Irish national treasure, a sharp-witted storyteller, a high-heeled activist, and a one-person revolution.

Panti has spent her entire career breaking boundaries, raising hell, and serving looks while simultaneously fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights with the kind of unapologetic ferocity that makes the world sit up and listen. And right now, she’s taking audiences on a wild, hilarious, and deeply personal journey through her life in If These Wigs Could Talk.

This latest show is a delicious cocktail of comedic storytelling, outrageous confessions, and poignant reflection, served with a side of razor-sharp wit. Expect saucy tales from her early days in rural Ireland, where a young O’Neill dared to dream of a world bigger and gayer than his conservative surroundings.

Follow Bliss on a journey through Tokyo’s underground queer scene, onto the grand stages of Dublin, and into the very heart of LGBTQIA+ activism. Panti doesn’t just entertain; she enlightens, seduces, and sometimes even scandalises — always with a wink.

Bliss is no stranger to the spotlight. She became an international symbol of queer resilience when she delivered her now-iconic ‘Noble Call’ speech in 2014. This powerful monologue about the realities of homophobia gained such notoriety and struck such a chord that The Pet Shop Boys even turned it into a remix.

She played a pivotal role in Ireland’s historic Marriage Equality referendum in 2015, proving that a drag queen with a microphone truly can change the world. She has shared the stage with U2, been denounced by various right-wing figures (a badge of honour, really), and even had a documentary made about her life — titled The Queen of Ireland. And now, she’s inviting audiences to pull up a seat, pour a cocktail, and revel in both her sparkling failures and her glorious triumphs.

If These Wigs Could Talk is already breaking records, with sold-out runs at The National Theatre of Ireland and London’s Soho Theatre, and now it’s Australia’s turn to experience the magic.

Sydney fans can get their fix at the Factory Theatre on February 25th and 26th, 2025, where Panti will undoubtedly leave audiences howling with laughter, possibly shedding a tear, and certainly feeling empowered to live life a little louder, prouder, and more fabulously.

This tour also comes at a special moment for LGBTQIA+ history — 2025 marks the ten-year anniversary of marriage equality in Ireland, a milestone that Panti played a significant role in achieving.

There’s no better way to celebrate a decade of progress than by basking in the glow of one of the movement’s fiercest and funniest warriors. So if you need an excuse to dress up, laugh till your face hurts, and soak in the brilliance of one of the greatest drag queens of our time, here it is.

Grab your most loudest wig and prepare to be utterly enchanted: Panti Bliss is here, and she’s bringing the house down—one stiletto-clad step at a time.

