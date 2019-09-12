—

British electronic pop duo the Pet Shop Boys have delighted fans, simultaneously releasing a new single, announcing a new album and unveiling the first dates of their much anticipated greatest hits tour.

The pair – Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant – today unveiled Dreamland, the lead single from their forthcoming, as yet untitled studio album due for release on 24 January.

The euphoric track about love and escapism is the first piece of music to be released from the album – the third installment in a Stuart Price produced trilogy of albums which started with Electric in 2013 and continued with Super in 2016.

Dreamland, which also features British synth-pop band Years & Years, was written in London by Lowe, Tennant and Years & Years lead singer Olly Alexander, who duets with Tennant on the track.

In a joint statement released today, Lowe and Tennant praised Years & Years, which is comprised of Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen.

“It’s so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander,” they said.

“We have had a busy year finishing our new album with Stuart Price and writing songs for [the stage musicals] Musik and My Beautiful Laundrette. We’ve also toured the Far East and are looking forward to bringing our biggest hits together in a new tour next year,” they said.

A lyric video (below) to accompany the song was also released today, along with initial British dates of the duo’s first ever greatest hits tour, which is expected to visit Australia.

The British leg will take in some of the UK’s largest arenas, commencing at The O2 in London on 28 May and visiting Manchester, Birmingham, Bournemouth and Cardiff before concluding at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on 6 June.

The Pet Shop Boys – the most successful music duo in British musical history – have sold over 110 million albums worldwide since they formed in 1981.

While the group is more commercially successful in their homeland than in Australia, they have scored 18 Top 40 singles Down Under, including six Top 10 hits.

They have also received strong sales for several albums in Australia, including their 1993 studio album Very, which was certified Platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), and the 1991 compilation album Discography: The Complete Singles Collection, which went Double Platinum.