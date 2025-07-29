Poppin Out Is Starting Adelaide Pride Off With a Bang

Adelaide Pride is aiming to be gayer, louder, and better than ever before, with the city’s coolest street party, Poppin Out, kickstarting it with non-stop dancing and music.

Poppin’ Out is set to return to Mary’s Poppin’, partnering with Adelaide Pride, to become the official after-march destination.

The popular street party, located in the heart of Adelaide, will be turning Synagogue Place and the Full Mary Poppins venue into a place of wonderment for the LGBTQIA+ community. No one will want to miss this one.

Filled with amazing headliners, Poppin Out 2025 have created a heavenly lineup. Pop icon DJ Havana Brown is set to headline this year’s party, the triple platinum and Billboard-hitting artist, bringing all the right vibes for the party.

Joanne, Australian dancer and icon, known for “Jackie,” will also be gracing the stage, alongside drag superstar Tiara Skye, who’s coming all the way over from the UK to host.

These legends will be sharing the stage with drag stars from all over the country including Drag Race Down Under’s Art Simone, Karen from Finance, Pinball vs Bray, Lazy Susan, Miss Jackon, Popchops, Mega drag ft. Anna Kei, Crimson, Estelle, and Kane Enable.

The amazing talents of Taurus, Donatella Valentino, Jules Dorian Courtisan will keep Adelaide buzzing all night long.

Kane Enable speaks on the importance of Poppin’ Out as an Adelaide local

Kane Enable has worked all over the country, working with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Trixie Mattel, Monet Xchange, and Jinkx Monsoon. The amazing performer has also hosted huge drag events in Australia, from Drag Expo Melbourne and Sydney, and Adelaide’s Marys in the Park.

Enable has been performer at Mary Poppin’s since 2016, and said the event was more than just a party.

“It’s a statement,” they told Adelaide’s InDaily. “It’s where our community shows up, shows off, and takes up space with pride.

“There’s nothing like seeing Synagogue Place packed with queers, allies, and drag excellence.”

Poppin Out only is celebrating its second anniversary this year, after starting out as a street party in 2024. Despite such a small amount of time, the festival has certainly made its mark.

Poppin Out is the official location for the after-march of Pride Adelaide on Saturday, November 1.