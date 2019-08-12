—

Mojo Juju has won Best Song and Best Album at this year's National Indigenous Music Awards. Photo: Facebook

Melbourne queer performer Mojo Juju won Song of the Year and Album of the Year at the National Indigenous Music Awards over the weekend in Darwin.

Mojo Juju won for the title track of her 2018 album Native Tongue and the album of the same name.

Reacting to her win, Mojo JuJu called the experience “surreal.”

“Feeling the love today,” she wrote on her social media platforms, “Thank you so much to @the.nimas for blessing us with the honours of Best Song AND Best Album.”

Openly lesbian Lou Bennett was also honoured, along with her bandmates, as Victorian indigenous folk trio Tiddas were inducted to the National Music Awards Hall of Fame for their body of work since the band formed in 1990, releasing the EP Inside My Kitchen two years later, followed up the next year by the album Sing About Life.

“What a wonderful way to spend our birthday,” Tiddas posted to Facebook, along with a photo of their prize trophy, “Thank you NIMAs for the honour!”

