THE cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s upcoming 9th season has been revealed. Buckle up, racers!

The long-running, beloved reality series follows on from RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race‘s second season which saw Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, who is currently on tour in Australia, take the All Star crown.

After a string of teaser videos on social media, the new batch features 13 fierce drag queens who will vie for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

The winner will inherit the crown from reigning champion Bob the Drag Queen.

The sickening queens who will sashay into the workroom this season are Kimora Blac, Jaymes Mansfield, Farrah Moan, Nina Bo’Nina Brown, Peppermint, Sasha Velour, Eureka O’Hara, Charlie Hides, Alexis Michelle, Aja, Valentina, Trinity Taylor, and Shea Couleé.

All but one will eventually sashay away.

Many of the contestants have been rumoured for months.

As the show has become more and more popular, online sleuths have begun stalking popular queens’ social media pages to chart whether or not they could be on the show.

Cast members aren’t able to post to social media during filming, which takes place months in advance of airing, so an absence of activity can often signal their presence on the show.

Foxtel airs the franchise in Australia, though it is not yet clear if the series will be fast-tracked to our screens.

Last year, Melbourne performer Karen From Finance led a successful campaign to have All Stars air on the Arena channel just hours after being released in the U.S.

No premiere date has been set for the new season, but the last three regular seasons have all begun in late February or early March.

You can get your first impressions of the new class in their Meet the Queens videos.

“We need America’s Next Drag Superstar now more than ever,” Ru says in the trailer, and with the news the way it is, she couldn’t be more right. Props to ya, mawma.