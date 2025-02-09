KYLIE MINOGUE & QUEER DEVOTION explores the deep bond between Kylie Minogue and her LGBTQIA+ fanbase, tracing her journey from pop icon to cultural ally.

Through memorabilia and video footage, the exhibition highlights Kylie’s pivotal moments in queer culture, including her iconic Mardi Gras appearances and HIV/AIDS advocacy.

This immersive experience celebrates Kylie’s enduring and undeniable influence as a beloved gay icon, and how her music and activism have shaped the Australian LGBTQIA+ identity.

Kylie Minogue & Queer Devotion

Wednesdays – Sundays 10.30am – 4.30pm

Qtopia, 301 Forbes Street, Darlinghurst

Find out more here