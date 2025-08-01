Sir Ian McKellen On Charli XCX: ‘I Can’t Get Enough Of Him’

Sir Ian McKellen is officially brat, with the gay icon confirming at a Pride parade he does indeed listen to Charli XCX.

Speaking to TikTok creator @liamsventures at the first ever Windsor & Eton Pride Festival, McKellen was asked if he liked Charli XCX, and responded with “Oh, I can’t get enough of him.”

When the interviewer and their friends burst out laughing, Sir Ian hurriedly corrected himself, saying “Her? Them? Them.”

He was also asked what he thought of Charli’s friend and collaborator, Australia’s very own Troye Sivan.

“Well, Troye and I worked together when I was on tour in Australia,” Sir Ian said, referencing a 2010 touring production of Waiting for Godot.

“I remember Troye very well… Charming.”

In an interview with GQ Germany two years ago, Sivan said he had actually considered coming out to McKellen.

“I hadn’t come out to my parents at the time, but then I thought about telling Ian McKellen. Somehow I had the feeling he noticed,” he said.

Sir Ian reminds attendees not to take Pride “for granted”

The 86-year-old giant of stage and screen was attending Windsor & Eton Pride for the premiere of Dragged Through Time, the directorial debut of 14-year-old Jacob Franklin.

McKellen took a role in the youth-produced film after hearing about it through connections from the Director of Drama at Eton College, Scott Handy.

“We weren’t really expecting a reply,” Franklin told PinkNews. “But then he texts us back and says, in his words, not mine, that he’s ‘really inspired by this and would love to come and do this’. And I’m like, yes, absolutely!”

McKellen said that the film was the “one thing that would get me back to Windsor”.

“I often look back to myself at his age and regret I wasn’t close enough to my parents to talk to them about what I knew about myself,” the acting legend said in a behind-the-scenes video posted to Facebook.