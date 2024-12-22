The Hottest of Victoria’s Regional Pride Festivals in 2025

If you’re craving a break from Melbourne’s hustle or can’t make it to the city this Pride season, fret not! We’ve got you covered from lively non-stop parties to more chilled-out celebrations, these regional Pride festivals across Victoria are guaranteed to match your vibe.

From Bendigo to Geelong and beyond, we’ve rounded up the best of regional Victoria’s Pride this summer and further into 2025.

Mark your calendar now– these exciting festivals are the perfect breath of fresh air to kickstart your year, or to round off Victoria’s Pride 2025.

Regional Pride Festivals Across VIC

Bendigo Pride Festival

Celebrate diversity and inclusion in the Loddon Mallee Region at the Bendigo Pride Festival, a week-long community-led event spotlighting LGBTIQA+ individuals. Expect dynamic exhibitions, performances from stars like Madam Martha and Greg Gould, the Pride in the Park picnic, and the unveiling of the Giant Pride Flag. This incredible post-pride season recovery weekend welcomes all – even dogs!

WHEN: March 2025

WHERE: Bendigo

BY: Bendigo Pride

Mark 29 years of regional pride at ChillOut Festival, Australia’s longest-running Country Queer Pride event in Daylesford. This year’s Rainbow Spectacular theme features carnival-inspired events with performances by Marcia Hines, DRDU winner Spankie Jackzon, and more. Combining exciting youth-oriented events with a refreshing countryside retreat, ChillOut remains a cultural moment for Australia’s rural LGBTQIA+ community.

WHEN: 6–9 March 2025

WHERE: Daylesford

BY: ChillOut

Immerse yourself in a vibrant forest escape at Gaytimes Festival. This boutique music, arts, and camping festival celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with live performances, workshops, and visual art across two nights and three days. Pack your bags and don’t forget your sunscreen for a literal campy forest frolic you’ll never forget, welcoming all to connect, create, and celebrate together.

WHEN: 21–23 March 2025

WHERE: Regional Victoria

BY: Gaytimes Festival

Geelong Rainbow Festival

Whether you’re a local or not, the Geelong Rainbow Festival is more than worth a visit. Experience pride in full bloom at the Geelong Rainbow Festival. This annual celebration showcases a dazzling line-up of musicians, performers, artists, and more. Whether you’re a local or visitor, join the vibrant queer community of Geelong for a spirited event along its stunning waterfronts.

WHEN: 15 February 2025

WHERE: Geelong

BY: Geelong Rainbow Inc.

Gippsland Pride Festival

A full-day summer event at a South Gippsland heritage park, featuring multiple precincts, performances, and activations to celebrate and connect Gippsland’s LGBTQIA+ and ally communities. Gippsland Pride festival is packed with events, entertainment and food stalls with something for everyone.

25 January 2025

Geelong Pride Film Festival

Returning for its 8th year, these community-run festivals celebrates LGBTIQ+ lives through contemporary and classic films. Enjoy special screenings and events at venues like Pivotonian Cinema and Village Cinemas Geelong. GPFF supports emerging local filmmakers with prizes and commissions, creating an unmissable week-long celebration of pride.

WHEN: 1–11 May 2025

WHERE: Geelong

BY: Geelong Pride Film Festival

…And more regional pride festivals !

Ballarat Frolic Festival

This volunteer-run celebration highlights LGBTQIA+ pride and regional arts. With a focus on inclusion and social justice, the Ballarat Frolic Festival showcases local talents and fosters connection in a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.

WHEN: February 2025

WHERE: Ballarat

BY: Ballarat Frolic Inc.

Southern HiBearnation

Celebrate bear pride with a week of exciting events hosted by Vic Bears. From dance parties and BBQs to the Mr. Australasia Bear Competition and Bear Soup, this festival offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a bear, admirer, or ally, join this fuzzy celebration of inclusivity and community.

WHEN: June 2025

WHERE: Melbourne

BY: Vic Bears

Queerthentic

Dive into Central Victoria’s queer narratives with Queerthentic, an art exhibition showcasing LGBTQIA+ stories at Kyneton’s Old Auction House. Explore impactful works by regional artists celebrating the everyday and extraordinary aspects of queer culture.

WHEN: May 2025

WHERE: Kyneton

BY: The Old Auction House

Wangaratta Pride Fair Day & Festival

Celebrate pride in Wangaratta at this free, family-friendly fair. Enjoy local food trucks, community stalls, and live performances from Bec Sandridge, traditional Dumu dancers, and more. With activities for all ages, this is the perfect day to connect and celebrate in a welcoming space.

WHEN: May 2025

WHERE: Wangaratta

BY: LINE Wangaratta

GV Pride Emerald Ball

Marking 20 years of volunteer-driven community connection, Goulburn Valley Pride presents the dazzling Emerald Ball! Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with a Wizard of Oz-inspired gala featuring music, dancing, and heartfelt camaraderie. Find your home and belonging among the wonderful regional queer community.

WHEN: May 2025

WHERE: Goulburn Valley

BY: Goulburn Valley Pride

Be sure to check out your local regional pride festivals and don’t miss out