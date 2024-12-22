The Hottest of Victoria’s Regional Pride Festivals in 2025

Entertainment Melbourne Pride Guide Scene Events
Naomi Lawrence
December 23, 2024
The Hottest of Victoria’s Regional Pride Festivals in 2025
Image: Image: Instagram

If you’re craving a break from Melbourne’s hustle or can’t make it to the city this Pride season, fret not! We’ve got you covered from lively non-stop parties to more chilled-out celebrations, these regional Pride festivals across Victoria are guaranteed to match your vibe.

From Bendigo to Geelong and beyond, we’ve rounded up the best of regional Victoria’s Pride this summer and further into 2025.

Mark your calendar now– these exciting festivals are the perfect breath of fresh air to kickstart your year, or to round off Victoria’s Pride 2025.

Regional Pride Festivals Across VIC

Bendigo Pride Festival

Celebrate diversity and inclusion in the Loddon Mallee Region at the Bendigo Pride Festival, a week-long community-led event spotlighting LGBTIQA+ individuals. Expect dynamic exhibitions, performances from stars like Madam Martha and Greg Gould, the Pride in the Park picnic, and the unveiling of the Giant Pride Flag. This incredible post-pride season recovery weekend welcomes all – even dogs!

WHEN: March 2025
WHERE: Bendigo
BY: Bendigo Pride

ChillOut 2025 Festival 

Mark 29 years of regional pride at ChillOut Festival, Australia’s longest-running Country Queer Pride event in Daylesford. This year’s Rainbow Spectacular theme features carnival-inspired events with performances by Marcia Hines, DRDU winner Spankie Jackzon, and more. Combining exciting youth-oriented events with a refreshing countryside retreat, ChillOut remains a cultural moment for Australia’s rural LGBTQIA+ community.

WHEN: 6–9 March 2025
WHERE: Daylesford
BY: ChillOut

Gaytimes Festival

Immerse yourself in a vibrant forest escape at Gaytimes Festival. This boutique music, arts, and camping festival celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with live performances, workshops, and visual art across two nights and three days. Pack your bags and don’t forget your sunscreen for a literal campy forest frolic you’ll never forget, welcoming all to connect, create, and celebrate together.

WHEN: 21–23 March 2025
WHERE: Regional Victoria
BY: Gaytimes Festival

Geelong Rainbow Festival

Whether you’re a local or not, the Geelong Rainbow Festival is more than worth a visit. Experience pride in full bloom at the Geelong Rainbow Festival. This annual celebration showcases a dazzling line-up of musicians, performers, artists, and more. Whether you’re a local or visitor, join the vibrant queer community of Geelong for a spirited event along its stunning waterfronts.

WHEN: 15 February 2025
WHERE: Geelong
BY: Geelong Rainbow Inc.

Gippsland Pride Festival

A full-day summer event at a South Gippsland heritage park, featuring multiple precincts, performances, and activations to celebrate and connect Gippsland’s LGBTQIA+ and ally communities. Gippsland Pride festival is packed with events, entertainment and food stalls with something for everyone.

25 January 2025

Geelong Pride Film Festival

Returning for its 8th year, these community-run festivals celebrates LGBTIQ+ lives through contemporary and classic films. Enjoy special screenings and events at venues like Pivotonian Cinema and Village Cinemas Geelong. GPFF supports emerging local filmmakers with prizes and commissions, creating an unmissable week-long celebration of pride.

WHEN: 1–11 May 2025
WHERE: Geelong
BY: Geelong Pride Film Festival

 

…And more regional pride festivals !

 

Ballarat Frolic Festival

This volunteer-run celebration highlights LGBTQIA+ pride and regional arts. With a focus on inclusion and social justice, the Ballarat Frolic Festival showcases local talents and fosters connection in a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere.

WHEN: February 2025
WHERE: Ballarat
BY: Ballarat Frolic Inc.

Southern HiBearnation

Celebrate bear pride with a week of exciting events hosted by Vic Bears. From dance parties and BBQs to the Mr. Australasia Bear Competition and Bear Soup, this festival offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a bear, admirer, or ally, join this fuzzy celebration of inclusivity and community.

WHEN: June 2025
WHERE: Melbourne
BY: Vic Bears

Queerthentic 

Dive into Central Victoria’s queer narratives with Queerthentic, an art exhibition showcasing LGBTQIA+ stories at Kyneton’s Old Auction House. Explore impactful works by regional artists celebrating the everyday and extraordinary aspects of queer culture.

WHEN: May 2025
WHERE: Kyneton
BY: The Old Auction House

Wangaratta Pride Fair Day & Festival 

Celebrate pride in Wangaratta at this free, family-friendly fair. Enjoy local food trucks, community stalls, and live performances from Bec Sandridge, traditional Dumu dancers, and more. With activities for all ages, this is the perfect day to connect and celebrate in a welcoming space.

WHEN: May 2025
WHERE: Wangaratta
BY: LINE Wangaratta

GV Pride Emerald Ball

Marking 20 years of volunteer-driven community connection, Goulburn Valley Pride presents the dazzling Emerald Ball! Celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community with a Wizard of Oz-inspired gala featuring music, dancing, and heartfelt camaraderie. Find your home and belonging among the wonderful regional queer community.

WHEN: May 2025
WHERE: Goulburn Valley
BY: Goulburn Valley Pride

Be sure to check out your local regional pride festivals and don’t miss out

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Mandy Moobs, Vybe And Freya Armani Dish On The Drag Race Down Under Finale
December 26, 2024 | Michael James

Mandy Moobs, Vybe And Freya Armani Dish On The Drag Race Down Under Finale
Drag Entertainment News
Your Annual Reminder That ‘Love Actually’ Cut Its Lesbian Storyline
December 24, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Your Annual Reminder That ‘Love Actually’ Cut Its Lesbian Storyline
Entertainment
Cara Delevingne Slays As Sir Elton John In Christmas Hit Revamp
December 24, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Cara Delevingne Slays As Sir Elton John In Christmas Hit Revamp
Celebrity Entertainment News
Lazy Susan Talks Being Weird and Wonderful on Drag Race Down Under
December 24, 2024 | Michael James

Lazy Susan Talks Being Weird and Wonderful on Drag Race Down Under
Drag Entertainment News
Girthmaster, Guy Nail Polish & Barry Keoghan’s Nude Dancing: Your Fave Stories of 2024
December 23, 2024 | Michael James

Girthmaster, Guy Nail Polish & Barry Keoghan’s Nude Dancing: Your Fave Stories of 2024
Celebrity Entertainment International National News News The Internet
Nugget Is Dead is 2024’s Surprise Bisexual Christmas Comedy
December 23, 2024 | Michael James

Nugget Is Dead is 2024’s Surprise Bisexual Christmas Comedy
Entertainment Screen