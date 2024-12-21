The PrideFinder Podcast Returns For A Cosy Season 2

Helene Thomas, an award-winning audio producer, journalist, and fierce queer ally, is bringing the heartfelt and widely celebrated podcast PrideFinder back for a much-anticipated second season.

What initially began as a storytelling project during last year’s Victoria’s Pride has blossomed into a platform for amplifying the vast and diverse experiences of LGBTQIA+ communities across Victoria.

Launching in January, PrideFinder Season 2 promises deeply personal, transformative stories that resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

Hosted in Helene’s thoughtfully designed mobile story studio — named the Wayfinder, which is how the podcast’s title of ‘PrideFinder’ was born — has been described by participants as “womb-like” and welcoming.

“The space invites people to take a big sigh of relief,” Thomas shares.

Her goal is to pursue her dream of storytelling, particularly sharing the stories of under-recognised folk, like regionally based LGBTQIA+ Victorians, and platforming their voice.

“It’s an in-depth storytelling platform for them to share their journey in hopes of becoming their authentic selves – whether that’s sharing coming out stories, or exploring gender and sexuality”.

Aside from her comforting presence and insightful questions, Helene credits Midsumma as having an integral role in the podcast’s success, from providing logistical support to fostering connections with host communities and pride centres.

“It couldn’t be done without them,” she acknowledges. “They believed in me and made this meaningful road trip easy and possible because of their relationship with regional communities and coordination with local authorities.”

So what can people expect for PrideFinder Season 2?

Season 2 introduces shorter, sweeter episodes, as well as a vibrant new jingle from a young queer musician. It features 35 courageous stories from 11 regional stops around Victoria, sharing tales of resilience and authenticity.

Highlights include Arlo’s affirming top surgery journey surrounded by love and acceptance, and emotional accounts of older individuals embracing their true selves later in life.

Thomas recalls, “I had goosebump moments—an overwhelming sensation researchers call being ‘moved by love.’ That connection and oneness is what I want listeners to feel.”

PrideFinder showcases the power of lived experiences, emphasising the healing power of sharing. For Thomas, storytelling, when used correctly, is a tool for empathy and change. “Listening is a love language,” she reflects. “Stories light up our brains, challenge biases, and foster connections in ways facts alone cannot.”

“PrideFinder mirrors love and kindness,” Helene says. “It’s about being seen, valued, and celebrated.”

You can find PrideFinder everywhere you listen to podcasts, with Season 2 launching 17 January, 2025.