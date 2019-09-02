—

One of the main characters in the new prequel television series Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has two dads, the Star Observer can reveal, without spoilers.

One of the main Gelfling characters in the spin off from the 1983 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal is depicted with two mature male figures in their home life early on in the series.

It is only in a later episode when talking about their family that the character reveals that they have “two fathers and a younger brother.”

From the reaction to this by the other Gelfling characters this appears to be something completely unremarkable for a Gelfling family.

The Netflix series has received critical acclaim, achieving a 89 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience average score of 92 percent.

The series depicts the events that lead up to the near extermination of the Gelfling population of the planet Thra by the evil Skeksis, but it is possible that there will be more than one series before the end of this television adaption.