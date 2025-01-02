Trixie Mattel and Long-Time Partner David Silver Have Broken Up

Drag legend Trixie Mattel has publicly shared that she and long-time partner and collaborator David Silver have broken up.

In a video she uploaded on January 30, Trixie said that although it was old news to the people in her life, she hadn’t known how to address the situation with her fans.

“The other thing I have to tell you guys about, it’s not my favourite thing to bring up, but some of you have kind of figured it out and speculated for a while, but David and I separated quite some time ago now. It feels like you people who know me but don’t really know me in real life are the last people to know about it.”

“The longer I waited, the longer it was weird that I hadn’t said anything… I worry about talking about things like this because I learned from going on break that even me saying ‘I need a break’ gets written about and stuff. I wish it was fabulous and dramatic and sensational, and I wish there was more to say, but this isn’t salacious, and it just happened,” she continued.

“I will always care about that person”

The pair were together for eight years, during which they worked together on their joint business venture, Trixie Motel, and the resulting docuseries the followed the motel’s renovation. In June last year, they released a follow-up series where they bought and renovated a home together in Hollywood. Silver was also a producer on Trixie’s 2018 documentary, Moving Parts.

“I will always care about that person,” Trixie said. “I love our motel. I love all of our business ventures. Being creative together, with him, was especially one of the heights of my life.”

Trixie made sure the news was well and truly out, also addressing the break up on the podcast she co-hosts with Katya Zamolodchikova, The Bald and the Beautiful, where she said she didn’t want to disappoint those who followed the relationship.

“Breakups are hard enough, but… you’ve welcomed everybody into your life to talk about your relationship and view it and root for it. And then you feel like you have to tell everyone there’s no Santa Claus.”