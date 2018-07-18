—

The first trailer for the Oscar-tipped gay conversion film Boy Erased has been released, and it stars Troye Sivan and Nicole Kidman.

In the film, which is based on the memoir by Garrard Conley, Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges plays the son of a Baptist pastor who is sent away to be “cured” of his homosexuality.

“I want you to have a great life,” Hedges’ character Garrard is told by his father in the trailer.

“But we cannot see a way that you can live under this roof if you’re going fundamentally against the grain of our beliefs.

“Tell me the truth, that’s all.”

Garrard responds by saying, “I think about men. I don’t know why. And I’m so sorry.”

He is then sent by his parents to conversion therapy, where he meets Sivan’s character.

Earlier this year, Sivan said working on the film left him with “a lot more empathy for parents who send their kids off because… it’s just like, sort of just misguided love.”

“It’s a matter of educating people and that’s what I really really hope this movie is going to help people do,” he told Ellen DeGeneres.

Boy Erased will be out in cinemas later this year.

Another film about gay conversion therapy—The Miseducation of Cameron Post—is also set to be released later this year, and will be screening at the Melbourne International Film Festival next month.