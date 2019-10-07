—

Roll out the rolling pins and get started on your queer concoctions, because annual community fundraiser Pride March Bake Off returns to DTs Hotel next Saturday for the ultimate community bake sale!

Raising funds for the 25th anniversary of Pride March next year, it doesn’t matter whether you just have a sweet tooth or are fluent in fondant, because Bake Off is a fantastic way you can contribute in your own small way to help make next year’s Pride March a huge inclusive success.

The late Bruce Mckenzie from DT’s spearheaded the annual fundraiser years ago, as a way to bring the community together and not only raise funds, but also do their bit to contribute to Pride March, an import event of visibility in our community calendar.

“Bruce knew what it meant to us to have that one day walking down the street and being seen, which is still not something people can do today.” former Pride March Victoria President Matt Renwick told the Star.

“Every year everyone could bake a cake and come to DT’s and feel like they were contributing in some small way to an event which gave all of us greater visibility.”

In Bruces’ honour, Midsumma will introduce the Bruce Mckenzie Award – The Peoples Choicein honour of his loving memory and allowing the whole community to have their say.

Other categories include The Most Fabulously Delicious Cake, The Most Marvellously Stunning Cake, Best Melbourne Cup Cake (Best Bite-Size Sweets), Queerest Concoction and Perfect Pastry, and will be judged by Midsumma CEO Karen Bryant, JOY 94.9 CEO Ange Barrie and comedian Kyle Minall.

Cakes from Bake Off 2017 & 2018 – Photo by Dean Arcuri

But you don’t have to be a master of the marzipan to enter a cake, a simple sponge will do, because every cake will be auctioned throughout the afternoon by MC Dean Arcuri and auctioneers Jacob Thomas, Holi dae Knight, Victoria Police GLLO Joanne Arena, Kade Matthews from Southern Lights Ice Hockey and Mr Gay Pride Australia 2019 Rad Mitic. With performances by Lady Diamond, Miss Jay and Holi dae Knight.

Anyone can enter by either registering via the Midsumma website or on the day from 2pm, with the auction kicking off from 3:30pm.

Think you’ve got the best cupcakes in town? Well, it’s time to show us what you’ve got, get out those cook books and put your baking to the test!

Midsumma’s Pride March Bake Off will be held from 2pm on Saturday 12 October at DTs Hotel, 164 Church St, Richmond.

To register or find out more details, click here.