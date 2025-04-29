2025 Federal Election: Profiling the Candidates from The Electorate of Melbourne

As a part of Star Observer’s series ahead of the 2025 federal election, we’re profiling the candidates running in the electorate of Melbourne.

With the federal election fast approaching, voters in Melbourne are paying close attention to candidates’ commitments—not just on climate and cost of living, but on the future of LGBTQIA+ rights.

In a climate where queer communities face both growing visibility and increasing backlash, knowing where candidates stand is critical.

This year, seven candidates are vying for the seat: Adam Bandt (Greens), Sarah Witty (Labor), Stephanie Hunt (Liberal), Melanie Casey (One Nation), Helen Huang (Fusion), Tim Smith (Independent) and Anthony Koutoufides (Independent).

Adam Bandt – Greens for Melbourne

For Adam Bandt, leading the Greens and representing Melbourne’s a “diverse, progressive, and compassionate” community is a privilege. At the heart of Bandt’s platform is a promise to make the basics–housing, healthcare and security–accessible for all. ”We can’t keep voting for the same two parties and expecting a different result,” he warns, pointing to the soaring cost-of-living and lack of action on climate.

He implores taxing big corporations to fund dental care under Medicare, rent caps, and climate action projects.

Bandt’s championing for LGBTQIA+ communities runs deep, fighting for protective rights and helping to lead the charge for marriage equality.

He pledges unwavering support for the community, advocating for systemic changes to address discrimination, mental health disparities, and housing insecurity that disproportionately affect LGBTQIA+ Australians—particularly trans and gender-diverse individuals.

The Greens’ plan include launching public education campaigns to combat transphobia, funding LGBTIQA+ community organizations, investing in targeted mental health programs, and guaranteeing accessible gender-affirming healthcare.

“Equality is non-negotiable,” Bandt stresses, adding that culture wars fuelled by parties like the Coalition and One Nation must be countered with real action, not rhetoric.

Bandt also pledges to strengthen anti-discrimination laws, ensuring protections for LGBTQIA+ Australians without undermining religious freedom. “We want a Melbourne where everyone is welcome and can actually afford to live.”

With a likely minority government ahead, Bandt urges voters to seize this “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to reshape politics. “Vote 1 Greens for someone who delivers for the community—to get real action on climate, housing, and LGBTQIA+ rights.”

Sarah Witty – Labor

For Sarah Witty, Labor’s candidate for Melbourne, the fight for equality isn’t theoretical, it’s personal. As a foster carer and former nonprofit CEO, she’s seen firsthand how strong communities lift people up, and she’s determined to bring that ethos into federal Parliament.

Witty’s campaign priorities are grounded in real-world advocacy for affordable housing, early education, small business support, and accessible public services. “Melbourne’s potential should be open to everyone,” she says.

For LGBTQIA+ communities, Witty promises to be a strong and vocal ally. She fights for stronger anti-discrimination protections, expanded funding for queer organisations, and better access to inclusive mental health services, especially for trans and gender-diverse people. “Safe access to community spaces must be non-negotiable,” she says, pledging to protect LGBTQIA+ events like drag story time from harassment and hate.

She also commits to pushing for increased public funding for gender-affirming healthcare, and to working alongside community organisations to build safer, more connected spaces.

“Labor is a leader in LGBTQIA+ reform, and I want the community to be fully supported, heard and celebrated,” Witty says firmly.

At the heart of her campaign is a simple promise: to listen, act, and advocate. “A vote for me is a vote for someone who cares, listens, and acts,” Witty promises. “This campaign is not about me, it’s about us and making sure Melbourne is given the opportunity to flourish.”

For more information on the 2025 federal election, your electorate, or to check your voting information is up to date, head to aec.gov.au.

Stephanie Hunt (Liberal) declined to take part in this story. Melanie Casey (One Nation), Helen Huang (Fusion), Tim Smith (Independent), Anthony Koutoufides (Independent) did not respond by the time of publication.