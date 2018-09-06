—

I’ve got the hot gayming tea this month, so maybe hide your wallet if you don’t want to lose all of your coins.

A very long awaited automatic blockbuster is finally hitting our shelves and your consoles: Spiderman, exclusively on PS4.

This game has an original storyline and an open world design, so you will be able to spray yourself all over the big city.

A game that always gets huge hype but dies down pretty quick is Destiny.

Last year the promising sequel launched with big improvements on story, mechanics, and character development.

Sadly, the game didn’t quite manage to keep everyone hooked, outside of its die hard fanbase.

However, that might be set to change as the expansion launches this month, which introduces four epic storylines, eight brand new worlds, and thousands of loot to pursue, so now might be the time to sink your teeth in.

Another game on my radar is the new installment of the Lara Croft dynasty, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, on Xbox One and PS4.

These games always promise some pillow biting adventure and this looks to be her darkest hour yet, exploring deadly dungeons and preventing the Mayan apocalypse.

A quick shout out to Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, my most awaited game of the year, which is launching in December. They’ve just announced a new character: King K. Rool.

If you played the Donkey Kong Country legacy, you will know this villain is absolutely Kroc-Tastic and will likely be my new main player.