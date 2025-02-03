All The LGBTQIA+ Triumphs, Snubs & Iconic Moments At The 2025 Grammy Awards

There was a lot happening at the 2025 Grammy Awards with some of your favourite queer stars and icons making history, with others just missing out.

Some of our favourite queer stars picked up huge honours on the night, while others walked away empty handed.

Queer Stars and icons shine at the 2025 Grammy Awards

The 2025 Grammy Awards were another huge night for the music industry where some of our favourite LGBTQIA+ stars have shone, whilst also taking the time to speak out for the community.

Bisexual icon Sabrina Carpenter had a fantastic evening picking up three awards.

The superstar picked up the awards for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet with Espresso also picking up the award for Best Remixed Recording, an impressive effort after picking up six nominations.

Walking away with two awards for the evening as well was queer icon Charli XCX who picked up Best Dance Pop Recording for Von Dutch and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Brat out of her seven nominations.

One of the biggest surprises of the night however went to Beyonce. After much criticism from country music fans it seemed the pop diva was the last person expecting her to walk away with a trophy.

As her name was announced for Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter she looked visibly stunned, before being prompted by her daughter to collect her award.

The award was history making for the star, she is the first black woman to take home a Country Grammy in fifty years, a feat last accomplished by the Pointer Sisters.

You know who wasn’t shocked? Her manager, Blue Ivy Carter. Look at Blue telling her to get up and accept the award. LOL #Beyonce #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ULc1g2iHvL — kelechi (@its_kelechi) February 3, 2025

However there was more shock to come for Beyonce who finished up the evening by finally taking home the coveted Grammy for Album Of The Year for Cowboy Carter.

This is the first time she has secured this award after losing out four times previously.

Beyonce also took home the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted, featuring Miley Cyrus.

However all eyes were on queer pop star Chappell Roan when she took to the stage to collect her award for Best New Artist after picking up six nominations for the evening.

Reading from a book she bravely took the time to take a swing at the music industry calling for more support for up and coming artists.

“I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially developing artists,” she said being met with thunderous applause.

“I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor. When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had … quite a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and [could not] afford insurance,” she continued.

“It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanised”

“If my label had prioritised it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to. Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a liveable wage and health insurance and protection.

“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” she concluded.

One thing about Chappell Roan… she’s gonna speak her mind. “Labels,we got you… Do you got us?”

That was real.

#GRAMMYs #Grammys2025 pic.twitter.com/6PJxkKh7Ep — Mel ✨ (@melbrown00) February 3, 2025

However that wasn’t the only thing she had to say on the night.

Earlier on the red carpet whilst talking to reporters she took the time to speak up for the trans community in a powerful statement.

“Trans people have always existed and they will forever exist and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away,” she said.

“I would not be here without trans girls. So just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you and I’m trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can.”

“Trans people are not invisible”

Chapell Roan wasn’t the only superstar speaking up for the trans community on the night.

LGBTQIA+ ally and icon Lady Gaga used her time whilst collecting the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Die With a Smile with Bruno Mars, to speak up for the trans community as well.

“Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you” she said.

Lady Gaga: “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you.” #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aoAOZ1njAl — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2025

However that wasn’t the only reason Lady Gaga had people talking, the music icon also used the awards ceremony to drop her latest single Abracadabra, single handedly sending the internet into meltdown.

Queer stars miss out on 2025 Grammy Awards

Whilst some of our biggest names in the industry took home their trophies this evening, two huge names walked away empty handed on the night.

Despite being nominated for a staggering seven awards on the night queer singer song writer Billie Eilish did not secure a single win.

Eilish was up against some of the biggest names in the business, going directly up against the biggest names in the business including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan was no mean feat.

She did however take to the main stage to performer for the fifth year in a row.

Meanwhile Australia’s own Troye Sivan had secured one nomination in the category of Best Dance Pop Recording for Got Me Started, unfortunately he lost out to his tour partner Charli XCX.

The rest of the night featured an incredible line up of performers including Shakira, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga.

You can check out the full list of winners here.