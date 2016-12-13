—

Comedian Amy Schemer has opened up about how she was once let go from her job at a lesbian bar.

Appearing on The Ellen Show, Schumer shared a story touched upon in her autobiography The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo about her short-lived job working in a lesbian bar.

“I was hired to work at a lesbian bar… as a bartender… as a lesbian,” she said, with a laugh.

“And at first I thought, ‘great no men’, y’know? I forgot it was going to be all women (asking), ‘what should I get to drink?’ I don’t know, get rubbing alcohol – that’s what I do.

“Then I thought they were all going to hit on me. I was like, ‘how am I going to break it to them that I am straight?’ (but) no one ever hit on me. Not once. I was let go. They said, ‘we’re letting you go’ and I was like ‘I didn’t ask to go?’”

Schumer also shared stories about her recent experiences filming and hanging with Goldie Hawn for their new film Mother/Daughter.