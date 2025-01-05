China Arrests Adult Fanfiction And Gay Erotica Writers

International News
Josh Kerwick
January 5, 2025
China Arrests Adult Fanfiction And Gay Erotica Writers
Image: Source: Cottonbro Studio and Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels

Over 50 writers in China have been arrested for their creation of erotic and gay fiction as part of the country’s ongoing crackdown on pornographic content. 

Online fiction in China has become a huge industry in recent years, and is now estimated to be worth an estimated 40 billion yuan (or about AUD$8.8 billion). However, despite the popularity of genres like “danmei”, which is about romantic and sexual relationships between men, China is taking steps to curb how much of this content is available in the country. 

As reported in Radio Free Asia, a number of writers were arrested after posting to Haitang Literature, a Taiwanese website specifically for adult fiction where writers can earn money from tips and subscriptions.

One top writer on the site with the pen-name Yuan Shang Bai Yun Jian, was hit with a four-and-a-half year prison sentence, while other writers Ci Xi and Yi Xie were given five-and-a-half years and one year, five months sentences respectively. Ten writers that had explicitly written danmei were also sentenced, but most charges laid haven’t been made public yet.

According to the South China Morning Post, a woman using the name Yuanjin online had been reported missing since mid-June by her sister. Later, her husband shared that she had been arrested, and asked for donations to help pay off a fine and reduce her sentence, though she still thanked her readers for their support. 

Pornographic content completely forbidden in China

Creating pornographic material has been outright forbidden in China since 1997, and is considered a “social evil” by the government. In fact, writers who make more than 250,000 yuan creating “pornographic material” can potentially receive life in prison as their maximum punishment, depending on if they can pay back the money they made. 

This current wave of crackdowns isn’t the first time China has heavily punished the creation of pornographic materials – back in 2018, a woman posting under the pseudonym Tianyi was jailed for over a decade for selling a novel that contained “graphic depictions of male homosexual sex.”

The country is also known for its censoring of LGBTQI+ content, such as with blockbuster releases or the latest season of Arcane

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Kameron Michaels Teases Full-Frontal Content On OnlyFans
January 4, 2025 | Josh Kerwick

Kameron Michaels Teases Full-Frontal Content On OnlyFans
Celebrity Drag Entertainment News
VPN Usage Swells In Florida Following Pornhub Ban By Over 1000%
January 4, 2025 | Josh Kerwick

VPN Usage Swells In Florida Following Pornhub Ban By Over 1000%
International News
Same-Sex Couples Can Now Get Married In Liechtenstein
January 4, 2025 | Josh Kerwick

Same-Sex Couples Can Now Get Married In Liechtenstein
International News
Gay Northern Territory MP Chansey Paech Ties The Knot With Partner
January 4, 2025 | Josh Kerwick

Gay Northern Territory MP Chansey Paech Ties The Knot With Partner
National News News
The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: What Trans Folks Can Look Forward To In 2025
January 3, 2025 | Dr Antimony Deor

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: What Trans Folks Can Look Forward To In 2025
International National News News
Illinois Teens Arrested After Gay-Bashing Social Media Trend
January 3, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Illinois Teens Arrested After Gay-Bashing Social Media Trend
News