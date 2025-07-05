Give It To Me Bi: Bi+ Babes, You’re Perfect

‘Bi+ babes, you’re perfect’ is the July edition of our monthly bisexuality column, Give It To Me Bi.

You’re not imagining it: there has definitely been a lot of bi-negativity in the media lately. (We know, the same could be said for the last few decades, but you know what we mean.)

But something has felt really off this Pride Month, from social media pile-ons on bi+ celebrities like Fletcher, Billie Eilish, and JoJo Siwa, to the daily grind that every bi+ person goes through.

We can see what you write about bi+ people on social media. One skim through our DMs and you’ll see the messages we are getting and bi+ people — especially bi+ women and non-binary folks — are hurting right now.

We were going to write another heavy hitting column this month, but our last few columns have already been packing some heavy punches and babes — we’ve all got to have a breather.

(Also, how many new takes on ‘the discourse’ could there be? If it looks like biphobia, walks like biphobia, and talks like biphobia, it’s probably that. If you see it – call it out.)

So, this month we want to try something different.

This is simply a little love letter just for you, our beautiful big Bi+ family. A reminder that you are valid, always. No matter who you’re dating, loving, crushing on, or simply walking beside — your queerness doesn’t dim. You are not ‘half’ anything. You are fully bisexual, fully queer, and fully you.

You love deeply. You shine brightly. You give so much courage to the world, and to the queer community — even if it forgets to love you back the way you deserve. Still, we show up for each other. We hold space. We make magic. We have each other’s backs when the world feels too heavy.

Stand tall, beautiful bi soul. You are seen. You are real. You are enough — messy, radiant, complicated, perfect you.