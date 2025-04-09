Courtney Act and Tony Armstrong Revealed As Our 2025 Eurovision Hosts

SBS have officially announced the new Eurovision Australian commentary team for the 2025 competition, revealing Courtney Act and a surprising new partner, Tony Armstrong.

The pair have been chosen after previous hosts Joel Creasey and Myf Warhurst stepped away from the role in 2024.

Courtney Act and Tony Armstrong take on Eurovision

Courtney Act will officially be joined by ex AFL player Tony Armstrong as the new commentary team for Eurovision this year.

While Courtney is certainly no stranger to the Eurovision stage, having competed herself for a spot in the competition previously, she also worked as the backstage correspondent last year.

Armstrong however doesn’t have quite the Eurovision resume, but looks to be a charismatic pairing with Act.

Most recently he has presented the sport for ABC News Breakfast from 2021 until late last year when he left the role.

He has also hosted other television programs including A Dog’s World, Great Australian Stuff, and Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things.

The pair were announced by SBS Eurovision in a cheeky video this morning.

“I’m so excited to jump into the world of Eurovision with the one and only Courtney Act who has already taken me under her wing. I’m definitely not envious of her brilliance and my jealousy won’t make it on screen I promise. Eurovision holds such a special place in so many hearts around the world. I look forward to being a part of the spectacle along with Courtney!” Armstrong said of the new pairing.

“I was not prepared for how much I would enjoy Eurovision last year- and this year I’m back, now with everyone’s favourite IT man, Tony Armstrong (who I can confirm is just as delightful and dashing in real life as you’d expect). I’ll be offering my commentary expertise on every costume reveal, key change, wind machine and pyro moment I know Switzerland will deliver.” said Courtney Act.

“Tony’s already taught me a thing or two about team sport energy, and I’ll be returning the favour with a crash course in camp!”

2025 officially marks ten years since Australia joined the European song competition when Guy Sebastian was sent to represent Australia in 2015.

This year Australia will be represented by Go-Jo with the incredibly camp pop hit, Milkshake Man, written by Australian pop icons Sheppard.

Go-Jo will join Courtney Act and Tony Armstrong in Basel, Switzerland for the grand final on Saturday May 17.