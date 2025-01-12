Femergy: Brisbane’s New Femme Queer Dance Party

Brisbane is set to host a brand new queer event with Femergy launching in February this year.

This brand new event will celebrate women and non-binary folk providing a fantastic and energetic dance party in a safe and welcoming space.

Femergy: A femme queer dance party

Kicking off on February 8 Femergy is set to provide a new and exciting event for women and non-binary folk in Brisbane.

Described as “Brisbane’s sweatiest & most sexy feminine dance party” Femergy is an event that is needed in Brisbane.

Danae Donaldson, one of the event organisers told the Star Observer about why they created the event.

“We started this event way back in December 2023 when Katya Lou-king and I spoke about the lack of girls events in Brisbane, and we felt like we needed to change that” she said.

“It didn’t take long for this idea to build into something even better when Laura and I started talking about a gap in female and non binary events and spaces in Brisbane, we spoke to sporties about hosting the event and they were super keen to get involved as they wanted to widen their range of events as well, match made in heaven!”

Femergy will take place in the Bunker Bar at The Sportsman Hotel and welcomes all queer women and non-binary guests.

“This event is made for everyone but we’re predominantly targeting queer women and non binary folk, we’re so thankful for the performers in trusting us and the team behind this event. Also couldn’t have made this happen without our amazing Max rallying behind this event from the start and being such an amazing contribution to our team. I can promise you that FEMERGY is just the start.”

The night will be filled with amazing energetic performances from Brisbane performers including non binary Drag Legend & QLD handler 2024, Kayta Lou-King, trans icon Willow as well as newcomer Dilemma and dance duo Charlie & Kasey. DJ JD will also get the dance floor pumping as she spins tracks all night.

Tickets to Femergy are available for purchase online for $15 plus a booking fee or $20 on the door if any tickets remain.

Wondering what to wear? Anything goes! Colourful, but less is more!

So head along to the Sportsman Hotel on February 8 from 8:30pm for this fantastic new event.