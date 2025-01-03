Gay Northern Territory MP Chansey Paech Ties The Knot With Partner

Josh Kerwick
January 4, 2025
Gay Northern Territory MP Chansey Paech Ties The Knot With Partner
Image: Source: @uroneurodaddypa

Chansey Paech, the openly gay MP for Gwoja in the Northern Territory, has confirmed his marriage to long-time partner Dr. Christophe Jackson, a renowned urologist and neurosurgeon. 

The lovely couple married on 18th of December 2024, the 9th anniversary of the day that they first met, in Christophe’s New Orleans home. On his Instagram, Christophe shared the news first on December 26th with a huge collection of images from what looked like a wonderful night, saying: “On December 18, 2024 I married my partner, husband in my home of New Orleans with family and friends in a way only New Orleans could bring it! Music, warmth, food, dance, drink and friends! It’s the way we hope to live our lives. I choose you Chansey Paech forever.

A few days later, on December 29th, Chansey confirmed the news on his public social media, saying: “Yes, it’s true. I like to keep my private life just that, but as there’s some media speculation I can confirm that I married my partner in New Orleans before Christmas.I look forward to returning home to the NT in a few days and kicking off the New Year getting down to work in Gwoja. 

“And for those asking,” he continued, responding to some speculation that he would move to the states with Christophe, “We are not going anywhere. I love my job and I love Central Australia ❤️”

Congratulations from us at Star Observer to Chansey and Christophe!

Chansey Paech, a landmark MP

Chansey made history as the first openly gay, Indigenous member of Parliament in Australia, and in 2016 used his maiden speech to condemn homophobia and advocate for marriage equality pre-2017. 

At the time, he said: “I am young, I am gay, I am black; a true-blue Territorian. I am a proud face of the diversity and future of the Labor party.”

Later, Chansey was sworn in as Australia’s first out and Indigenous Speaker of an Australian Parliament in 2020, and Deputy Chief Minister in 2023.

