Hairy Mary’s Christmas In July Is Giving Back On The Gold Coast

The Gold Coast’s only LGBTQIA+ venue, Hairy Mary’s, is giving back to the community this July with their annual Christmas in July fundraiser.

Teaming up with St. John’s Crisis Centre and The Lavender Corner the local community are coming together to support those in need.

Hairy Mary’s Christmas In July Fundraiser: Giving Back with Heart

Ever since opening in 2024 Hair Mary’s have quickly established themselves as a hub for the LGBTQIA+ community on the Gold Coast.

Situated in Mermaid Beach, Gold Coast’s newest LGBTQIA+ venue hosts are variety of events every week including regular monthly events and fundraisers across the year.

Last year they launched their Christmas in July fundraiser with a wonderful response from the community who rallied to support those in need.

With the venue adorned with Christmas decorations, including trees hanging from the ceiling, the centrepiece of the venue is the ‘Giving Tree.’

The tree is decorated with tags, each one containing a description of an item to donate, these include food and toiletries and other items that we may take for granted. Patrons can simply grab a tag or two, purchase the item and return it underneath the tree when they return.

“Whether it’s food, or toiletries, your donations help provide the immediate essentials so individuals and families can redirect their energy toward getting back on their feet” Hairy Mary’s wrote online.

“All donations from this event will go directly to St. John’s Emergency Relief Service and The Lavender Corner, which supports some of the most vulnerable members of our community—those facing crisis, homelessness, or hardship.”

“St John’s offers referrals and wraparound services to help people move forward with dignity and direction” they continued.

The Lavender Corner is a new LGBTQIA+ space opened to support the youth and broader community on the Gold Coast.

“This July, let’s bring the spirit of giving to those who need it most. Come by, connect, contribute, and help us make a real difference—because crisis doesn’t wait for Christmas.”

But for Hairy Mary’s owner Steven Fahd this is more than just a one off event, he sees Hairy Mary’s as not just a bar, but a community hub where everyone comes together to support each other.

“Our Christmas in July fundraiser is just one of many events we hold here at Hairy Mary’s to support the local community” Steven said.

“Every month we are running different initiatives and events to better help serve the community in as many ways as possible. We recently hosted the Drag Queens For Dignity Campaign, we host monthly community BBQ’s to help local community groups fundraise and we’re always looking new ways to uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community.

“Community is the heart of everything we do here at Hairy Mary’s and we’re so excited to see this great initiative kicking off again this year.”

To assist with the fundraising for the Christmas In July campaign Hairy Mary’s are also holding their very first bakeoff and thrift market on Sunday July 20 from 1pm – 5pm. The team from The Lavender Corner will also be on

Community members are invited to bring their best baked goods in for judging with all items being sold and proceeds going to the St. John’s Emergency Relief Service and The Lavender Corner.